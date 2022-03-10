ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Purchases 369 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.93. The stock had a trading volume of 414,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.25. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

