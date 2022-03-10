ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Purchases 5,742 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,664,000 after buying an additional 721,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,692,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after buying an additional 66,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after buying an additional 582,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 202,485 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 463,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,551,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares during the period.

EAGG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,266. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.60. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.45 and a 1 year high of $56.08.

