Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Euclid Capital Growth ETF (BATS:EUCG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euclid Capital Growth ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euclid Capital Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of EUCG opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22.

