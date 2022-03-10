Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLWT opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euro Tech by 17.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Euro Tech by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euro Tech in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

