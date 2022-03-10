Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $172.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Evelo Biosciences Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.