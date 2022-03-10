Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.95. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 18,827,922 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 744,238 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 662.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 151,861 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 899.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 126,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 113,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

