Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 72 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in ASML by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in ASML by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ASML by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

ASML opened at $621.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $254.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $679.86 and its 200 day moving average is $763.99. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $521.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

