Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

