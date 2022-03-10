Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Hub Group worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hub Group by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18,924 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Hub Group stock opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

