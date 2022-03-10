Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,065 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Bit Digital worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,382,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 1,697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 345,789 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTBT stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

