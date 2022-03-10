Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,026 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Codexis worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Codexis by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Codexis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Codexis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. TheStreet lowered Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

