Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Head to Head Contrast

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and FLEETCOR Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.11 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.26 FLEETCOR Technologies $2.83 billion 6.33 $839.50 million $9.99 23.05

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLEETCOR Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Exela Technologies and FLEETCOR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus price target of $310.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.64%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and FLEETCOR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13% FLEETCOR Technologies 29.63% 32.65% 8.16%

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Exela Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

