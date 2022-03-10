Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 9.6%

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares were down 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 2,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Exscientia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,307,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,131,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,273,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.