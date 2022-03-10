Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 9.6%

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares were down 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.28. Approximately 2,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.94.
About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)
Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exscientia (EXAI)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.