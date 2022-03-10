EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives $29.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

EYPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,210,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,033,000 after acquiring an additional 960,506 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,798,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 129,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 210,615 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $470,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The company has a market cap of $473.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.14.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 159.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

