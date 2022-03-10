EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.14. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.