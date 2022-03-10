Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Up 26.8% in February

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,800 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 673,500 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE:FICO opened at $485.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total value of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.9% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,202 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 611,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

