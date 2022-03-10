Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FANUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Fanuc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fanuc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fanuc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Fanuc stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.73. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

