Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 367,697 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.86.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Far Peak Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 28.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 702,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

