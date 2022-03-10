Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after purchasing an additional 723,357 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $123.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $122.87 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMB. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

