Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

ATI opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

