Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

O opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

