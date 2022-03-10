Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock worth $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.36.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $104.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

