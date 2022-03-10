Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $7.36 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $138.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.97.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,768 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,203. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

