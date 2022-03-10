Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 10,482 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,478 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $53.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

