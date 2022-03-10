FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. FedNat has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $23.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.88.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.60. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 97.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedNat will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the 2nd quarter valued at $640,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in FedNat by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedNat by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in FedNat during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in FedNat during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

