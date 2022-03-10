Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.45) to GBX 350 ($4.59) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 404 ($5.29).

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.85) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 247.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 297.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($6.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £829.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North purchased 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £10,800.40 ($14,151.47).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

