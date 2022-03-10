Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.37. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.
FRGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.
