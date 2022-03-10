Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.37. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

FRGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 174,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 95,721 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 32,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.