FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Issues Earnings Results

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. FIGS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,372. FIGS has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,847,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 284,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 172,567 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

