Filecash Price Reaches $0.0153 on Top Exchanges (FIC)

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, Filecash has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Filecash has a market cap of $392,620.12 and $170,095.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.21 or 0.06602313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,515.30 or 1.00257957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecash Coin Trading

