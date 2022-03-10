Financial Analysis: Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) vs. Its Competitors

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANEB – Get Rating) is one of 929 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Anebulo Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5706 20112 42522 828 2.56

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.21%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.03%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 89.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -$30.25 million -2.90 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.94 billion $260.08 million -0.69

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.23% -27.82% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,326.48% -134.16% -12.52%

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.