FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 18,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 636,511 shares.The stock last traded at $3.65 and had previously closed at $3.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FINV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $997.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.