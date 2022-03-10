Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Shares Down 2.1%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.16 and last traded at C$5.24. 17,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 49,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of C$193.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.94.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$45.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

