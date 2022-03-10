Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Shares Down 2.1%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.16 and last traded at C$5.24. 17,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 49,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Fire & Flower in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
The stock has a market cap of C$193.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.94.
About Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF)
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.
