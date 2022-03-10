First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after buying an additional 2,146,729 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,097,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,025,000 after buying an additional 2,093,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,896,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 90.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after buying an additional 1,792,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,802,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

