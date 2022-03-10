First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 330,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 179,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 204,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 94,800 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $15,560,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 669,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in First BanCorp. by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

FBP opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.