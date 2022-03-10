First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,529,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,499,000 after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

NYSE EHC opened at $68.91 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.