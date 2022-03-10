First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $87.78 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $93.03. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.59.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.