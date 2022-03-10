First Hawaiian Bank Has $272,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,935,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,250 shares of company stock worth $17,274,181 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $90.64 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

