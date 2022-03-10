First Hawaiian Bank Has $314,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,668,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,673,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 374,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 344,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of MUR opened at $36.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $39.41.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

