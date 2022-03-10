First Hawaiian Bank Invests $281,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $124.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.90 and its 200 day moving average is $123.37. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

