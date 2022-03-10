First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $211.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.87 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,184 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

