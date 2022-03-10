First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MAA opened at $211.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.87 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,184 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile (Get Rating)
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.
