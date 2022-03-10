First Hawaiian Bank Sells 975 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

