First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

FHB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.