First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

