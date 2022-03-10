First National Bank of South Miami Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $7,391,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,598,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.21. 216,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.46 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

