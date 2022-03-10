First National Bank of South Miami Boosts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in American Express were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.65. The company had a trading volume of 290,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,539. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average of $172.27. American Express has a 1-year low of $135.13 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.