First National Bank of South Miami Has $1.21 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Comcast by 3.3% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.39. 1,351,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,242,524. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.