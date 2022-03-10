First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 1,793 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,274 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,552,000 after buying an additional 2,283,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.51. 1,293,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,011,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.