First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXE traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $260,000.

