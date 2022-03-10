First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:LDSF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 72,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 122,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.