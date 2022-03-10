FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Raised by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 898,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,435,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,524,000 after buying an additional 683,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.01. 115,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264,094. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.38%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

